Funding Boost For Hato Hone St John

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for ACC

Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello and Minister for ACC Matt Doocey have announced today that the Government has invested over $21 million in additional funding into Hato Hone St John.

“Hato Hone St John provides an essential service by ensuring people receive timely treatment in an emergency. This is a significant uplift in a constrained financial environment,” says Ms Costello.

Health New Zealand and ACC will now jointly provide nearly $357 million of funding to Hato Hone St John in the financial year 2024/25 for emergency road ambulance and communication services.

“This investment will ensure the ongoing delivery of the Hato Hone St John’s emergency road ambulance service. We know that adequate funding of our road ambulance services is essential to ensuring New Zealanders have access to emergency health care,” Mr Doocey says.

“I am also pleased to see that negotiations with Hato Hone St John’s unions have been settled,” says Ms Costello.

“We know Health NZ and ACC have worked closely with Hato Hone St John to minimise disruption and ensure essential services remain available.”

Hato Hone St John has confirmed no further industrial action that would disrupt road ambulance services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

