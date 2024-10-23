Open Work Rights Return For Partners Of High Skilled Migrants

The Government is ensuring New Zealand attracts and retains the workers and skills it needs by returning open work rights to partners of high-skilled migrants.

“We are committed to growing the economy and our immigration system is critical to that. From 2 December, open work rights will be available to partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders working in higher-skilled roles who earn at least 80 percent of the median wage,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

The same rights will also be available for partners of AEWV holders working in lower-skilled roles who are on a pathway to residence. The changes deliver on the coalition commitment between National and ACT to make it easier for family members of visa holders to work here.

“The previous Government’s decision to restrict the settings caused enormous distress amongst our migrant communities. We want high-skilled migrants to see New Zealand as an attractive and supportive place to move with their families. We need to build capacity in sectors facing skills shortages, like healthcare and education.

“I want a system that creates opportunities for people to come here and make a meaningful contribution, but also protects New Zealanders rights to work and thrive,” Ms Stanford says.

“The improvements we are making in immigration are restoring balance to the system, ensuring we are well-positioned to continue rebuilding the economy.”

Note:

Higher-skilled roles are defined as those at levels one to three of the Australia New Zealand System of Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), while lower-skilled roles are defined as those at levels four and five of ANZSCO.

People who already hold work visas allowing for specific employment will be able to apply for a variation of their visa conditions.

