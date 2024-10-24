$100m NZ-Brazil Trade Boost Through 13 Key Partnerships

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Minister for Trade Todd McClay, today announced the signing of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between New Zealand and Brazilian companies as part of the New Zealand Trade Mission to São Paulo this week.

“These partnerships mark a significant step in strengthening the trade relationship between the two nations and are set to generate over $100 million in revenue over the next three years,” Mr McClay says.

“This will boost our economy and contribute towards achieving the ambitious target of doubling trade by value in 10 years.

“These MOU’s will continue to increase market access to Latin America and deepen our people-to-people connections, while also contributing to Brazil’s economic growth. This is a win-win for both countries.”

The 13 MOUs signed today cover a broad range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and education, showcasing New Zealand’s diverse offerings and Brazil’s growing interest in Kiwi expertise.

The MOUs include:

New Zealand Brazil Business Council (NZBBC) and NZBBC Brazil – Establishing the NZBBC office in Brazil to foster further business ties. AD Instruments and UNESP Jaboticabal – Supplying telemetry technology to universities in São Paulo. AD Instruments and ANIMA Educacao – Renewing educational technology in ANIMA Group’s medical schools. Foot Science and IMPEC – Partnering to distribute Foot Science’s products across Brazil. Framecad and Placlux – Providing advanced construction technology to the InovaSteel Group. Framecad and Steel Corp – Delivering two Framecad systems to Steel Corp for further innovation in building systems. Gallagher Animal Management and D&Q Law – Launching Gallagher’s animal management operations in Brazil. Les Mills and Brazilian Trainer – Introducing Les Mills Pilates classes across Brazil. Loadscan and ASBZ – Expanding Loadscan’s presence with a new Brazilian entity. MindHive and ASBZ – Establishing MindHive’s Brazilian office to drive innovation and collaborative solutions. MindHive and JBS - Establishing MindHive’s technology in JBS processing. AROA and Nexgeen – Enhancing healthcare services with Nexgeen, a key healthcare provider in Brazil. Tait Communications and Santos Futebol Clube – Supplying communication systems to Santos Futebol ClubAROA and Nexgeen – Enhancing healthcare services with Nexgeen, a key healthcare provider in Brazil.

“These partnership agreements highlight the importance of trade missions in driving collaboration and underscore the Government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for innovation, trade, and shared prosperity.”

