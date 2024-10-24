Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$100m NZ-Brazil Trade Boost Through 13 Key Partnerships

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Minister for Trade Todd McClay, today announced the signing of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between New Zealand and Brazilian companies as part of the New Zealand Trade Mission to São Paulo this week.

“These partnerships mark a significant step in strengthening the trade relationship between the two nations and are set to generate over $100 million in revenue over the next three years,” Mr McClay says.

“This will boost our economy and contribute towards achieving the ambitious target of doubling trade by value in 10 years.

“These MOU’s will continue to increase market access to Latin America and deepen our people-to-people connections, while also contributing to Brazil’s economic growth. This is a win-win for both countries.”

The 13 MOUs signed today cover a broad range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and education, showcasing New Zealand’s diverse offerings and Brazil’s growing interest in Kiwi expertise.

The MOUs include:

  1. New Zealand Brazil Business Council (NZBBC) and NZBBC Brazil – Establishing the NZBBC office in Brazil to foster further business ties.
  2. AD Instruments and UNESP Jaboticabal – Supplying telemetry technology to universities in São Paulo.
  3. AD Instruments and ANIMA Educacao – Renewing educational technology in ANIMA Group’s medical schools.
  4. Foot Science and IMPEC – Partnering to distribute Foot Science’s products across Brazil.
  5. Framecad and Placlux – Providing advanced construction technology to the InovaSteel Group.
  6. Framecad and Steel Corp – Delivering two Framecad systems to Steel Corp for further innovation in building systems.
  7. Gallagher Animal Management and D&Q Law – Launching Gallagher’s animal management operations in Brazil.
  8. Les Mills and Brazilian Trainer – Introducing Les Mills Pilates classes across Brazil.
  9. Loadscan and ASBZ – Expanding Loadscan’s presence with a new Brazilian entity.
  10. MindHive and ASBZ – Establishing MindHive’s Brazilian office to drive innovation and collaborative solutions.
  11. MindHive and JBS - Establishing MindHive’s technology in JBS processing.
  12. AROA and Nexgeen – Enhancing healthcare services with Nexgeen, a key healthcare provider in Brazil.
  13. Tait Communications and Santos Futebol Clube – Supplying communication systems to Santos Futebol ClubAROA and Nexgeen – Enhancing healthcare services with Nexgeen, a key healthcare provider in Brazil.

“These partnership agreements highlight the importance of trade missions in driving collaboration and underscore the Government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for innovation, trade, and shared prosperity.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 