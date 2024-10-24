ACT Statement On Fatal Bus Attack

The following is a statement by ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

Today, ACT’s thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died after being attacked on a bus in Onehunga.

Everyone deserves to be safe while taking public transport.

Security on buses and trains is regularly raised with me and my colleagues, and yesterday’s attack has validated common fears in the worst possible way.

The attack comes a week after I wrote to Auckland Transport to convey the concerns raised with me by a bus driver who was assaulted at work last month.

In that case, it took 40 minutes for Police to arrive, and even at that point no medical aid was provided. I was concerned to learn there was no first aid kit available on the bus, and Auckland Transport drivers do not receive first aid training.

While I cannot speak to the circumstances of yesterday’s attack, I believe Auckland Transport can take steps to improve safety for bus drivers and passengers alike.

The Government is progressing changes to the Sentencing Act and bringing back Three Strikes to deliver tougher sentences for serious crimes. But more needs to be done to ensure safety on public transport, including at the local level.

In the meantime, my hope is that the Police apprehend the attacker as soon as possible and that justice is delivered swiftly.

