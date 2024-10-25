Germany And New Zealand Partner To Support Agriculture And Tackle Global Emissions

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Trade

New Zealand and Germany have announced the official start of a partnership aimed at supporting the agriculture sector and tackle global agricultural greenhouse gas emissions Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The partnership, called the Alliance for the Climate – Dialogue on Climate and Agriculture between New Zealand and Germany (Agri-DENZ project), will strengthen cooperation to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture without reducing production,” Mr McClay says.

“New Zealand and Germany have a strong history of agricultural cooperation and are therefore natural partners.

“The Agri-DENZ project will enable both countries to pool resources, experience and expertise to improve agricultural outcomes on a global scale, while enhancing production and considering food security.

“Agriculture is important to both of our economies, and together we can support our farmers and growers to boost productivity and drive down agricultural emissions.”

Initial focus areas include food loss and waste, soil carbon, standardising greenhouse gas accounting tools, and developing farm-level strategies to mitigate emissions, while enhancing productivity.

Germany’s Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir says, “With Agri-DENZ, we show how international partnerships can make agriculture fit for the future.

“Germany and New Zealand have a long tradition of friendship and cooperation.

“We want to continue to move forward together and develop solutions for lower greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture. To do this, we bring together excellence from science, practice, and politics from both countries.”

Mr McClay says the official start of Agri-DENZ marks a significant milestone for both countries.

“New Zealand is proud to partner with Germany on Agri-DENZ. Together, we can make a significant step forward in emission lowering technology, while boosting productivity and helping drive food security for a stronger, agriculture sector.”

