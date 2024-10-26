Police To Increase Presence On Auckland Public Transport

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Minister for Auckland

Aucklanders will see a greater Police presence on public transport services to boost safety and reassure public transport workers and passengers, Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Transport and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown say.

“Minister Brown and I are working together, alongside Police and Auckland Transport in response to the horrific attack that took place in Onehunga,” Mr Mitchell says.

“I want to acknowledge the outstanding Police work in identifying, locating and arresting the alleged offender.

“This attack has shaken Aucklanders, and particularly public transport users. The Government utterly condemns this senseless and horrific loss of life, and is taking action to make public transport safer for workers and passengers alike,” Mr Mitchell says.

To increase safety and provide reassurance to public transport workers and users, Police have increased staff presence and visibility across public transport modes in the city.

“Kiwis deserve to be able to get on a bus, train or ferry and be safe doing so. That is why the Government is determined to create a safer environment for everyone on public transport.”

Transport and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown says he will be asking the Justice Select Committee to explore if changes are needed to the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill for an expansion of aggravating factors to include offences to all public transport users

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“An expansion could include making offences against all public transport users an aggravating factor, ensuring greater protection for those who rely on buses, trains, and ferries. The Bill already provides for a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers.

“This is about making sure that public transport remains safe for everyone, whether you are a worker or a passenger. It sends a clear message that violence and abuse in these spaces will not be tolerated,” Mr Brown says.

In addition, the Government will ensure that the $15 million in Budget 2024 funding for bus driver safety and work conditions is provided to Public Transport Authorities by the end of 2024. This funding will be used for safety improvements, including retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring.

“Our Government is committed to delivering practical, long-term improvements to ensure safer and more secure conditions for public transport workers and passengers. Whether it’s tougher sentencing or immediate safety upgrades, we are working to ensure that everyone who uses or works in public transport can do so with confidence,” Mr Brown says.

The Ministry of Transport and NZTA are also working together to ensure there is a consistent policy across New Zealand for how public transport workers can address anti-social or violent behaviour aboard public transport services.

Discussions will continue with Police and Public Transport Authorities about other measures may be needed for Kiwis to have greater assurance to use public transport.

© Scoop Media

