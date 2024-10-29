Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Interim Police Commissioner Announced

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 10:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

Police Minister Mark Mitchell today announced the appointment of an interim Police Commissioner to replace Police Commissioner Andrew Coster who steps down from the role on 10 November.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura has been appointed Police Commissioner from 11 November 2024 until such time as a permanent Commissioner commences.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kura as the Police Commissioner on an interim basis while we are running the recruitment process to appoint a new Commissioner,” says Mr Mitchell.

“I’ve been working with Ms Kura for 12 months and I am confident she will provide the continuity of leadership the police service needs during this transitional period.”

The Police Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister of Police and Prime Minister. The Public Service Commission is managing the recruitment process.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 