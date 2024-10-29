Interim Police Commissioner Announced

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Police Minister Mark Mitchell today announced the appointment of an interim Police Commissioner to replace Police Commissioner Andrew Coster who steps down from the role on 10 November.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura has been appointed Police Commissioner from 11 November 2024 until such time as a permanent Commissioner commences.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kura as the Police Commissioner on an interim basis while we are running the recruitment process to appoint a new Commissioner,” says Mr Mitchell.

“I’ve been working with Ms Kura for 12 months and I am confident she will provide the continuity of leadership the police service needs during this transitional period.”

The Police Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister of Police and Prime Minister. The Public Service Commission is managing the recruitment process.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

