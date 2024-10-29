Move To Fast-Track Overseas Doctors Welcomed

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Fast tracking applications for registration by eligible specialist doctors wanting to practice in New Zealand is in line with the Government’s push to improve the health outcomes for New Zealanders, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says.

This fast-track pathway applies to specialists trained in anaesthesia, dermatology, emergency medicine, general practice, internal medicine, pathology and psychiatry and was announced by the Medical Council last week.

From 1 November, medical graduates from the UK, Ireland and Australia will be able to have their applications for registration assessed within 20 working days.

“Speeding up a process that would usually take up to six months will help to fill critical gaps in New Zealand’s health workforce, sooner, and is just another step to improve Kiwis’ access to good, fast healthcare while we progress longer-term initiatives.

“These include increasing places in both the Auckland and Otago Medical Schools and exploring a third medical school in Waikato.”

With the establishment of this fast-track pathway, the Medical Council expects an increase in doctors with UK and Irish postgraduate qualifications who may choose to apply for registration.

Dr Reti acknowledges the important role internationally qualified doctors play in providing quality care to New Zealanders, while work is done to bring on more domestically trained doctors.

“While we work to build our own, home grown health workforce, internationally qualified specialists continue to have a critical role in providing quality health services for New Zealanders - I thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

