Increased Medicines Access Continues Following Budget Boost

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour is pleased to see further increased availability of medicines for Kiwis following the Government’s increased investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the Government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When this Government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.7 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this Government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“Tangible results continue to flow from our investment, with new cancer drugs, as well as other medicines, continuing to be made available. The early signs of Pharmac’s redirection remain positive, as expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families continue to be prioritised.

“Today is a positive day for cancer patients as access to treatments continue to flow from this government’s $604 million uplift. From today, an estimated 380 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, located on the left side of the bowel, without genetic mutations, will be able to access cetuximab (branded as Erbitux) funded as a first and second-line treatment, in the first year of funding.

“The $604 million will also enable an estimated 120 patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma access to funded nivolumab (branded as Opdivo) as second line treatment in the first year of funding.

“Patients with blood and bone marrow cancer will be able to access funded bendamustine and pemetrexed will also be funded for any relevant use.

“Also funded from today are medicines for a range of non-cancer health conditions, such as schizophrenia, low iron levels, urinary tract infections, constipation, and severe psoriasis.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to treatments based on feedback and the consultation process.

“This government is committed to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach to medicines access, as evidenced by these funding decisions and my acceptance of Patient Voice Aotearoa’s white paper last week.”

