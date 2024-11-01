Transforming Cancer Care In New Zealand

National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says November 1 represents more transformative change for cancer patients under a Christopher Luxon-led Government, as 13 additional drugs funded from a $604 million boost start to become available.

“From today, thousands more Kiwis are set to benefit from this country’s biggest ever funding investment for cancer, which National drove from the outset,” Dr Reti says

“The 13 new medicines funded from today, when added to the first round of treatments funded from 1 October, mean we can provide help for an estimated 10,000 people in the first year.

“It’s fantastic to see what a difference our actions to prioritise treatment for cancer and other serious conditions can make in people’s lives.

“The medicines funded from today cover blood and bone marrow cancers, bowel cancer, kidney cancer, other cancers, schizophrenia and skin infections.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of this ongoing progress, and our other cancer initiatives from our first 12 months.

“We’ve taken action to:

Introduce a target for faster cancer treatment

Increase access to PET-CT scanning, which is particularly helpful for diagnosis of prostate cancer

Extend free breast screening to include women aged 70-74

Build a new cancer radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital, so 520 Northlanders a year will no longer have to travel to Auckland for treatment

Boost the National Travel Assistance scheme by $18 million per year for those that need to travel for treatment.

“National is committed to improving outcomes for the thousands of Kiwis and their families affected by cancer every year,” says Dr Reti.

More information about the new medicine rollout is on Pharmac’s website at https://pharmac.govt.nz/medicine-funding-and-supply/funding-cancer-medicines.

