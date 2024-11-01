Deputy Prime Minister Visit To Australia

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister for Racing

Foreign Minister and Racing Minister Winston Peters will visit Australia next week.

“Australia is New Zealand’s closest partner, and we are pleased to make this second official visit there for 2024 following the first ever Foreign and Defence Ministers 2+2 Meeting between our two countries in Melbourne in January,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters will have programmes in Melbourne and Canberra, including engagement with the Foreign Ministers of Australia and India – Penny Wong and S. Jaishankar – as well as the Premier and Governor of Victoria – Jacinta Allen and Margaret Gardner.

In Canberra, Mr Peters will attend and speak at the Raisina Down Under conference alongside Ministers Wong and Jaishankar.

“Australia and India are both very important Indo-Pacific partners for New Zealand, and we look forward to discussing at this conference regional trends and cooperation. Participation in this conference is part of the New Zealand Government’s efforts to step up its engagement with India for mutual benefit.”

In Melbourne, Mr Peters will attend the Melbourne Cup as a guest of the Victoria Racing Club and explore the prospects of increasing the value of the racing industry to the New Zealand economy.

“There are many similarities between the New Zealand and Australian racing industries, with both countries facing common challenges – while being interested in pursuing enhanced trans-Tasman collaboration. The Melbourne Cup is a perfect opportunity to discuss these opportunities with political decisionmakers and industry players.”

The New Zealand racing industry is responsible for almost $2 billion in value-added contribution to the New Zealand economy and for sustaining almost 14,000 full-time equivalent jobs across the country.

Mr Peters leaves New Zealand on Tuesday 5 November, and returns on Wednesday 6 November.

More information on the Raisina Down Under conference is available here

