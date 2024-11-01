Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Trade Deal With Gulf States Welcomed

Friday, 1 November 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour welcomes the conclusion of a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that was restarted under a Labour government after languishing for many years.

“Given the global situation, this deal paves the way for further trade and cooperation with the Gulf States,” Labour trade spokesperson Damien O’Connor said.

“When in government, we understood that trade and export access would be a crucial part our country’s recovery from Covid-19.

“This deal is a reflection and result of the decisions we made in government to explore where we could strengthen our ties and trade relationships to help our economic recovery,” Damien O’Connor said.

