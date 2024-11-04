National’s FamilyBoost A Colossal Flop

Nicola Willis continues to over promise and under deliver, with most families receiving only $30 a week from National’s flagship FamilyBoost flop.

“Only 1,094 households have received the full amount of the FamilyBoost payment,” Labour Finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“This is after Christopher Luxon promised 100,000 families would be eligible for the payment and said $250 was up for grabs in tax cuts. Only 33,000 families have received anything at all, that’s a third of what was promised. Half of those families got roughly $30 a week.

“We have long known National wants to make it difficult for anyone to get this money – and their efforts are paying off.

“Receiving this financial help shouldn’t be a bureaucratic nightmare, but under National busy parents have to find invoices or proof of payment from childcare centres and claim back the money themselves from Inland Revenue.

“Child poverty is projected to increase and unemployment is up under National. Rents and rates are high, and more Kiwis are leaving New Zealand than ever before. This Government is failing families.

“Nicola Willis can swear she understands the needs of New Zealand families until she’s blue in the face, but when her boss is calling Kiwis ‘customers’, her colleague is calling workers ‘losers’, and she is failing to make life easier for Kiwis who are struggling, the proof is really in her severely lacking pudding,” Barbara Edmonds said.

