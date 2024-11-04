Government’s Disgrace For Christchurch Homeowners

The Government is backtracking on existing commitments to do the right thing by homeowners let down by EQC (now the Natural Hazards Commission).

“We know that EQC botched repairs in Christchurch and many people are still paying the price for broken houses. Labour accepted that this was wrong and set up the on-sold programme to allow homeowners to reopen claims for botched repairs in a house that they bought,” Labour Christchurch issues spokesperson Duncan Webb said.

“David Seymour has set new unfair and arbitrary rules which will mean that people do not get the repairs that they were promised and are entitled to.

“This is a project that is only complete when the last quake-damaged house is repaired in Christchurch.

“Time limits to sign settlement agreements are unfair – especially where the costs or method of repair are not agreed; and it is not always practical to start a repair project within six months – especially if it means finding a builder, completing design, and finding a new home.

“The cap on repair costs and project management fees mean that homes will not be properly repaired, denying the entitlement people have paid for in EQC levies.

“Taking the levies to cover other shortfalls robs the people of Christchurch who were promised repairs to their homes. “The Government should do the right thing and ensure that people with botched repairs get their houses fixed, not backtrack on Government promises to cut costs. This is yet more evidence this Government doesn’t care about the South Island.

“For a Minister who claims to be a protector of entitlements and property rights, this changing of the rules after the event is outrageous and a kick in the guts for Christchurch,” Duncan Webb said.

