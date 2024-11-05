National MP’s Bill Would Increase Jail Time For Killing A Police Dog

Grant McCallum. Photo/Supplied.

The Policing (Killing a Police Dog) Amendment Bill, which will increase penalties for individuals who kill Police dogs, was entered into the biscuit tin today, says National MP for Northland Grant McCallum.

“Police Dog Handlers deal with some of the most serious offenders in New Zealand. They are critical for Police’s ability to search large areas, chase down offenders, and deter criminals from offending - and the Dog is the key tool they use for this work.

“Killing a Police dog is one of the most callous and senseless crimes someone can commit, and the current penalties for hurting or killing the animal are too low. That’s why my Bill will increase the punishment to match the seriousness of the crime. If passed, the penalty for killing a Police dog will move from a maximum of 2 to a maximum of 5 years imprisonment, and or a maximum fine of $50,000, up from $15,000.

“Sadly 24 Police dogs have died in the line of duty. The most recent dog killed was Gazza, who was sadly shot in Porirua in 2016. The loss of any animal is devastating, especially when they serve the public in such an impactful way. Simply put, the death of one Police dog is one too many.

“There are no excuses for those who intentionally kill Police dogs. If pulled out of the ballot, I hope that my Parliamentary colleagues can see the sensible nature of this Bill and work together to pass it into law.”

