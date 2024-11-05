First Steps Towards National Infrastructure Plan

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has welcomed the first steps from the Infrastructure Commission in developing New Zealand’s 30-year National Infrastructure Plan.

The Commission today released a discussion document which outlines the Commission’s thinking in developing the 30-year plan, including looking at what’s needed over the next 30 years, what our planned investments are over the next decade, and what the gap is between the long-term needs and planned investments.

“The development of a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan has been widely welcomed across the infrastructure sector and was a National Party campaign commitment. The Infrastructure Commission has been tasked with delivering the Plan.

“The Plan will consist of four components:

An Infrastructure Needs Assessment which provides analysis of New Zealand’s long-term needs – and what we can afford – across the next 5-30 years A strengthened National Infrastructure Pipeline which will provide a national view of upcoming projects in the next ten years The Infrastructure Priorities Programme (IPP) which will involve a structured independent review of unfunded projects and initiatives, and Priority reforms, which will improve the way we select, invest in, deliver and maintain our infrastructure.

“The National Infrastructure Plan will help deliver greater stability for infrastructure and help New Zealand plan for, fund and deliver important projects into the future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I am keen that the Plan enjoys bipartisan support. I have asked that the Infrastructure Commission brief other political parties on the Plan and have proposed that once the Plan is finalised, a special debate is held in Parliament to discuss it.”

“To help inform development of the National Infrastructure Plan, the Infrastructure Commission is seeking input from across central and local government, from Māori/iwi organisations, the private sector and the public. The discussion document is open for consultation until the 10th of December and I encourage people to have their say.

“In addition to the National Infrastructure Plan, the Government is focusing on improving the fundamentals of our infrastructure system. Next month the new National Infrastructure Agency will be up and running, strengthening the Government’s private finance and commercial capability. The NIA will act as the Crown’s ‘shopfront’ to receive unsolicited proposals and to facilitate private sector investment in infrastructure, partner with agencies, and in some cases, local government on projects involving private finance, and administer central government infrastructure funds.

“I expect to receive a draft of the plan in mid-2025. Following public consultation and feedback, the Commission will finalise the plan and deliver it to Ministers by the end of 2025.”

Link to National Infrastructure Plan discussion document: https://tewaihanga.govt.nz/national-infrastructure-plan/discussion-document

© Scoop Media

