Appointments Strengthen Conservation Boards

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

The latest Conservation Board appointments will help to strengthen environmental efforts across Aotearoa New Zealand, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

Mr Potaka today announced 64 appointments to the country’s 14 Conservation Boards.

“Conservation boards play a vital role as liaison between DOC with their regions, making their community’s voice heard on conservation issues,” Mr Potaka says.

“The boards are independent bodies that empower local communities and iwi to contribute to the management of conservation areas. Boards provide a voice for local concerns to gain traction in DOC’s work, and on a national level where required.

"’Nau mai haere mai’ to those members stepping up for the first time, ‘hoki mai’ to those returning, and ‘ngā mihi’ to all the outgoing representatives for their important contributions to conservation mahi in their regions.

“There were 394 applications for the public Conservation Board positions in this round, and the level of community interest in conservation management is heartwarming.

“The variety of skills and qualities the appointees bring fills me with hope that together we can make a real difference for our native species and ecosystems.”

Conservation Board appointments took effect from 1 November 2024.

Appointments/reappointments to Conservation Boards

Status Name Location Te Hiku o Te Ika Re-appointment Tui Quaqua Te Paa Ahipara Appointments Ann-Marie Houng Lee Auckland Massey Maahia Nathan Auckland Maria Wiki Kohukohu Northland Re-appointment Nyree Porter Kaeo Appointment Ralph Correa Whangarei Auckland Re-appointment Shane Lavery Auckland Appointments Alan Goldman Auckland Repeka George-Koteka West Auckland Waikato Re-appointment Charlotte Muggeridge Hamilton Appointments Nagarajah Manoharan Hamilton Aroon Parshotam Hamilton David Pattemore Morrinsville Bay of Plenty Appointments Michal Akurangi Whakatāne Ora Barlow Te Kaha Tim Taylor Tauranga East Coast Hawke’s Bay Re-appointment Rena Kohere Gisborne Appointment Peter Simpson Havelock North Tongariro Taupō Re-appointment Clinton (Clint) Green Turangi Appointments Jamie Grant Taupō Jacquline Iorangi Turangi George Potaka Ohakune Taranaki Whanganui Re-appointment Christopher (Chris) Smith Whanganui Appointments Paora Haitana Whanganui Erica Riddle Feilding Wellington Appointments Ross Browne Lower Hutt Sally Lee Feilding Ashley Webby Masterton Chatham Islands Re-appointments Levi Lanauze Chatham Islands Peter de Lange Auckland Appointments Eileen Moffett Chatham Islands Greer Patterson Chatham Islands Nelson Marlborough Re-appointments Clinton (Clint) McConchie Kaikoura Aneika Young Nelson Appointments Hon Nicky Wagner Picton Bill O'Leary Nelson West Coast Tai Poutini Re-appointments Veronica Baldwin-Smith Christchurch Danual Cattermoul Greymouth Appointment Francois Tumahai Hokitika Canterbury Aoraki Re-appointment Philip Hulme Lincoln Appointments Jana Newman Christchurch Sara Severinsen Christchurch Otago Re-appointment Rachael Cooper Wanaka Dean Fraser Christchurch Appointments Mark Elliote Wanaka Graeme Hall Dunedin Southland Re-appointments Mark Bryan Invercargill Appointments Roger Hodson Invercargill Grace Tocker Rakiura/Stewart Island

Status Name Location End date Te Hiku o Te Ika Re-appointments Mina Pomare-Peita Hokianga 30 June 2026 Wallace Rivers Auckland 30 June 2026 Joanne (Jo) Shanks Kaitaia 30 June 2026 Sheridan Waitai Tikipunga 30 June 2026 Northland Appointments Alex Flavell-Johnson Mangawhai 30 June 2025 Elizabeth (Liz) Witehira Hikurangi 30 June 2025 Auckland Appointment Chris Severne Auckland 30 June 2025 Waikato Appointment Alexia Becroft Taupiri 30 June 2026 Tongariro Taupō Re-appointment Georgina (Honey) Winter Raetihi 30 June 2025 Taranaki Whanganui Appointment Murray Fisher New Plymouth 30 June 2026 Chatham Islands Appointment Natasha Sweeney Chatham Islands 30 June 2025 West Coast Tai Poutini Appointment Lucretia Maitland Hokitika 30 June 2025 Otago Appointment Carl Barlev Queenstown 30 June 2025 Southland Appointment Sharon Salmons Queenstown 30 June 2026

