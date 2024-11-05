Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appointments Strengthen Conservation Boards

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Tama Potaka
Minister of Conservation

The latest Conservation Board appointments will help to strengthen environmental efforts across Aotearoa New Zealand, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

Mr Potaka today announced 64 appointments to the country’s 14 Conservation Boards.

“Conservation boards play a vital role as liaison between DOC with their regions, making their community’s voice heard on conservation issues,” Mr Potaka says.

“The boards are independent bodies that empower local communities and iwi to contribute to the management of conservation areas. Boards provide a voice for local concerns to gain traction in DOC’s work, and on a national level where required.

"’Nau mai haere mai’ to those members stepping up for the first time, ‘hoki mai’ to those returning, and ‘ngā mihi’ to all the outgoing representatives for their important contributions to conservation mahi in their regions.

“There were 394 applications for the public Conservation Board positions in this round, and the level of community interest in conservation management is heartwarming.

“The variety of skills and qualities the appointees bring fills me with hope that together we can make a real difference for our native species and ecosystems.”

Conservation Board appointments took effect from 1 November 2024.

Appointments/reappointments to Conservation Boards

StatusNameLocation
Te Hiku o Te Ika 
Re-appointmentTui Quaqua Te PaaAhipara
AppointmentsAnn-Marie Houng LeeAuckland 
Massey Maahia NathanAuckland
Maria WikiKohukohu
Northland
Re-appointmentNyree PorterKaeo
AppointmentRalph CorreaWhangarei 
Auckland
Re-appointmentShane LaveryAuckland 
AppointmentsAlan GoldmanAuckland
Repeka George-KotekaWest Auckland 
Waikato
Re-appointmentCharlotte MuggeridgeHamilton 
AppointmentsNagarajah ManoharanHamilton 
Aroon ParshotamHamilton
David PattemoreMorrinsville
Bay of Plenty
AppointmentsMichal AkurangiWhakatāne
Ora BarlowTe Kaha
Tim TaylorTauranga
East Coast Hawke’s Bay
Re-appointmentRena KohereGisborne 
Appointment Peter SimpsonHavelock North
Tongariro Taupō
Re-appointmentClinton (Clint) GreenTurangi
AppointmentsJamie GrantTaupō
Jacquline IorangiTurangi
George PotakaOhakune
Taranaki Whanganui
Re-appointmentChristopher (Chris) SmithWhanganui
AppointmentsPaora HaitanaWhanganui
Erica RiddleFeilding 
Wellington
AppointmentsRoss Browne Lower Hutt
Sally LeeFeilding
Ashley WebbyMasterton
Chatham Islands
Re-appointmentsLevi LanauzeChatham Islands
Peter de LangeAuckland
AppointmentsEileen MoffettChatham Islands
Greer PattersonChatham Islands 
Nelson Marlborough 
Re-appointmentsClinton (Clint) McConchieKaikoura 
Aneika YoungNelson 
AppointmentsHon Nicky WagnerPicton 
Bill O'LearyNelson
West Coast Tai Poutini 
Re-appointmentsVeronica Baldwin-SmithChristchurch
Danual CattermoulGreymouth
AppointmentFrancois TumahaiHokitika
Canterbury Aoraki 
Re-appointmentPhilip HulmeLincoln
AppointmentsJana NewmanChristchurch
Sara SeverinsenChristchurch
Otago 
Re-appointmentRachael Cooper Wanaka
Dean FraserChristchurch
AppointmentsMark EllioteWanaka
Graeme HallDunedin
Southland 
Re-appointmentsMark BryanInvercargill
AppointmentsRoger HodsonInvercargill
Grace TockerRakiura/Stewart Island
StatusNameLocationEnd date
Te Hiku o Te Ika
Re-appointmentsMina Pomare-PeitaHokianga30 June 2026
Wallace RiversAuckland30 June 2026
Joanne (Jo) ShanksKaitaia30 June 2026
Sheridan WaitaiTikipunga30 June 2026
Northland
AppointmentsAlex Flavell-JohnsonMangawhai30 June 2025
Elizabeth (Liz) WitehiraHikurangi30 June 2025
Auckland 
AppointmentChris SeverneAuckland30 June 2025
Waikato
AppointmentAlexia BecroftTaupiri30 June 2026
Tongariro Taupō
Re-appointmentGeorgina (Honey) Winter Raetihi30 June 2025
Taranaki Whanganui
AppointmentMurray FisherNew Plymouth30 June 2026
Chatham Islands
AppointmentNatasha SweeneyChatham Islands 30 June 2025
West Coast Tai Poutini
AppointmentLucretia MaitlandHokitika30 June 2025
Otago
AppointmentCarl BarlevQueenstown30 June 2025
Southland
AppointmentSharon SalmonsQueenstown30 June 2026
