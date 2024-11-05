Appointments Strengthen Conservation Boards
Hon Tama
Potaka
Minister of Conservation
The latest Conservation Board appointments will help to strengthen environmental efforts across Aotearoa New Zealand, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.
Mr Potaka today announced 64 appointments to the country’s 14 Conservation Boards.
“Conservation boards play a vital role as liaison between DOC with their regions, making their community’s voice heard on conservation issues,” Mr Potaka says.
“The boards are independent bodies that empower local communities and iwi to contribute to the management of conservation areas. Boards provide a voice for local concerns to gain traction in DOC’s work, and on a national level where required.
"’Nau mai haere mai’ to those members stepping up for the first time, ‘hoki mai’ to those returning, and ‘ngā mihi’ to all the outgoing representatives for their important contributions to conservation mahi in their regions.
“There were 394 applications for the public Conservation Board positions in this round, and the level of community interest in conservation management is heartwarming.
“The variety of skills and qualities the appointees bring fills me with hope that together we can make a real difference for our native species and ecosystems.”
Conservation Board appointments took effect from 1 November 2024.
Appointments/reappointments to Conservation Boards
|Status
|Name
|Location
|Te Hiku o Te Ika
|Re-appointment
|Tui Quaqua Te Paa
|Ahipara
|Appointments
|Ann-Marie Houng Lee
|Auckland
|Massey Maahia Nathan
|Auckland
|Maria Wiki
|Kohukohu
|Northland
|Re-appointment
|Nyree Porter
|Kaeo
|Appointment
|Ralph Correa
|Whangarei
|Auckland
|Re-appointment
|Shane Lavery
|Auckland
|Appointments
|Alan Goldman
|Auckland
|Repeka George-Koteka
|West Auckland
|Waikato
|Re-appointment
|Charlotte Muggeridge
|Hamilton
|Appointments
|Nagarajah Manoharan
|Hamilton
|Aroon Parshotam
|Hamilton
|David Pattemore
|Morrinsville
|Bay of Plenty
|Appointments
|Michal Akurangi
|Whakatāne
|Ora Barlow
|Te Kaha
|Tim Taylor
|Tauranga
|East Coast Hawke’s Bay
|Re-appointment
|Rena Kohere
|Gisborne
|Appointment
|Peter Simpson
|Havelock North
|Tongariro Taupō
|Re-appointment
|Clinton (Clint) Green
|Turangi
|Appointments
|Jamie Grant
|Taupō
|Jacquline Iorangi
|Turangi
|George Potaka
|Ohakune
|Taranaki Whanganui
|Re-appointment
|Christopher (Chris) Smith
|Whanganui
|Appointments
|Paora Haitana
|Whanganui
|Erica Riddle
|Feilding
|Wellington
|Appointments
|Ross Browne
|Lower Hutt
|Sally Lee
|Feilding
|Ashley Webby
|Masterton
|Chatham Islands
|Re-appointments
|Levi Lanauze
|Chatham Islands
|Peter de Lange
|Auckland
|Appointments
|Eileen Moffett
|Chatham Islands
|Greer Patterson
|Chatham Islands
|Nelson Marlborough
|Re-appointments
|Clinton (Clint) McConchie
|Kaikoura
|Aneika Young
|Nelson
|Appointments
|Hon Nicky Wagner
|Picton
|Bill O'Leary
|Nelson
|West Coast Tai Poutini
|Re-appointments
|Veronica Baldwin-Smith
|Christchurch
|Danual Cattermoul
|Greymouth
|Appointment
|Francois Tumahai
|Hokitika
|Canterbury Aoraki
|Re-appointment
|Philip Hulme
|Lincoln
|Appointments
|Jana Newman
|Christchurch
|Sara Severinsen
|Christchurch
|Otago
|Re-appointment
|Rachael Cooper
|Wanaka
|Dean Fraser
|Christchurch
|Appointments
|Mark Elliote
|Wanaka
|Graeme Hall
|Dunedin
|Southland
|Re-appointments
|Mark Bryan
|Invercargill
|Appointments
|Roger Hodson
|Invercargill
|Grace Tocker
|Rakiura/Stewart Island
|Status
|Name
|Location
|End date
|Te Hiku o Te Ika
|Re-appointments
|Mina Pomare-Peita
|Hokianga
|30 June 2026
|Wallace Rivers
|Auckland
|30 June 2026
|Joanne (Jo) Shanks
|Kaitaia
|30 June 2026
|Sheridan Waitai
|Tikipunga
|30 June 2026
|Northland
|Appointments
|Alex Flavell-Johnson
|Mangawhai
|30 June 2025
|Elizabeth (Liz) Witehira
|Hikurangi
|30 June 2025
|Auckland
|Appointment
|Chris Severne
|Auckland
|30 June 2025
|Waikato
|Appointment
|Alexia Becroft
|Taupiri
|30 June 2026
|Tongariro Taupō
|Re-appointment
|Georgina (Honey) Winter
|Raetihi
|30 June 2025
|Taranaki Whanganui
|Appointment
|Murray Fisher
|New Plymouth
|30 June 2026
|Chatham Islands
|Appointment
|Natasha Sweeney
|Chatham Islands
|30 June 2025
|West Coast Tai Poutini
|Appointment
|Lucretia Maitland
|Hokitika
|30 June 2025
|Otago
|Appointment
|Carl Barlev
|Queenstown
|30 June 2025
|Southland
|Appointment
|Sharon Salmons
|Queenstown
|30 June 2026