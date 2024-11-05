NZTA Confirms Preferred Option For Second Mt Vic Tunnel And SH1 Upgrades

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has confirmed next steps on the SH1 Wellington Improvements Road of National Significance (RoNS), including an expanded package to reduce Wellington’s gridlock and support economic growth, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Our Government is committed to delivering a second Mt Victoria Tunnel for Wellington to reduce congestion and unlock national and regional economic growth. I’m pleased to see the NZTA Board confirm the next steps for this RoNS to deliver on this commitment, including the addition of a duplicate Terrace Tunnel that will further boost productivity and enable people and freight to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“SH1 through Wellington is heavily congested at peak times, with forecast population growth across the region expected to increase travel demand across the network. Without improvements to this critical route, within ten years the region could be looking at travel time increases of up to 50 per cent between Ngauranga and the Airport.

“We campaigned on delivering a second Mt Victoria Tunnel and upgrades to the Basin Reserve as a RoNS. The option endorsed by the NZTA Board includes a second Mt Victoria Tunnel that will run parallel to the existing tunnel, a duplicate Terrace Tunnel, and upgrades to the Basin Reserve that will reduce travel times and improve reliability for commuters on the North-South bus corridor.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These improvements will result in significant travel time savings during peak times, reducing travel times from the northern suburbs to the CBD, hospital, and airport by approximately 10 minutes.

“Commuters in the capital will see a significant benefit in time savings from these upgrades. Those travelling on the number one bus between Island Bay and the Railway Station are forecast to save 9 minutes during morning peak times, while those on the number two bus between Miramar and the CBD will notice a saving of 11 minutes on their journeys,” Mr Brown says.

The project will be consented as a single corridor, with the project delivered in stages.

“After consideration of all options by the NZTA Board, I’m confident that the chosen option will significantly reduce congestion and provide more efficient and reliable access as we continue to rebuild the economy.

“The RoNS projects previously built by National are some of New Zealand’s most successful State Highway corridors, reducing congestion and improving safety.Moving at pace to build a new generation of RoNS signals our Government’s focus on prioritising investments that deliver real value to commuters and businesses.”

The SH1 Wellington Improvements RoNS will now move through an investment case which will be completed to be brought back to the NZTA Board in mid-2025.

Notes:

· Project scope includes:

A second 0.7km Mount Victoria Tunnel parallel to the existing tunnel.

Grade separation between SH1 and local roads through the Basin Reserve Upgrade. This will be achieved through an extension of the Arras Tunnel and moving the westbound SH1 traffic to the northern side of the Basin Reserve. Local traffic, including Public Transport, will pass over SH1 on the western side of the Basin Reserve.

A duplicate 0.5km Terrace Tunnel parallel to the existing Terrace Tunnel with tie-ins.

Wider network improvements to maximise benefits along the SH1 corridor through Wellington.

The SH1 Wellington Improvements will result in a reduction of traffic on local city streets, and this will support Wellington’s North-South, East-West, and Harbour Quays bus corridors as identified in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024.

Traffic modelling estimates that there will be a 30 per cent reduction in southbound volumes across the Harbour Quays once the Second Mt Victoria Tunnel, Basin Reserve Upgrade, and the duplicate Terrace Tunnel are completed.

© Scoop Media

