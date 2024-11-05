Shovels In The Ground This Term Unlikely

National looks set to break another election promise, this time by not beginning construction on a second Mt Victoria tunnel this term, Labour transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“National promised during the campaign that it would have shovels in the ground on a second tunnel this term.

“But with nothing more than an investment case announced and a $6 billion hole in its transport budget, I don’t know how Simeon Brown will pull it off.

“Wellington needs better transport links, including better roading infrastructure. What’s missing from this plan is better public transport and options like mass rapid transport.

“National also hasn’t been clear how it will pay for these new tunnels. We already know Simeon Brown has blown his transport budget, and with no commitment on timeframe or funding, there is no guarantees they will be built.

“The Government needs to come clean with New Zealanders about how it plans to fill the $6 billion hole in its transport plan. If that is through toll roads or congestion charging, then it should be upfront about that.

“What’s not right is slapping tolls on near completed projects, that were funded by the previous Government in a scramble to find money,” Tangi Utikere said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

