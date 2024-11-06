Beefing Up Red Meat Marketing In China

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Trade

5 November 2024

The Government is joining the next phase of the ‘Taste Pure Nature’ campaign that will position New Zealand beef and lamb as the highest-quality red meats of choice for Chinese consumers, Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay announced at a signing ceremony in China today.

“Today I am announcing that we will co-invest $8 million to boost New Zealand beef and lamb exports to the Chinese market.

Pictured in image (left to right): Sirma Karapeeva, Derek Ramsey, Nathan Guy, Anna Nelson, Minister McClay, James McWilliam, Ambrose Cheung. (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand is currently the second largest source of international lamb for Chinese consumers behind Australia, and the sixth largest supplier of beef.

"Together with the sector we have set a joint target of making New Zealand lamb the number one preference with Chinese consumers replacing Australia as the largest lamb exporter to China,” Mr McClay says.

The ‘Taste Pure Nature’ campaign is a partnership between the Government and the red meat sector that will strengthen our red meat brand in China, differentiating it from our competitors, and driving better returns for kiwi farmers and processors.”

As of June this year, 29 per cent of our total red meat exports went to China valued at $2.86 billion, including $1.27 billion in beef and $1.05 billion in sheep meat.

“China’s growing middle class of over 500 million consumers want fast, efficient, ready to eat high-quality safe food. New Zealand’s red meat story is compelling, and one we need to shout from the rooftops,” Mr McClay says.

“Led by the Meat Industry Association (MIA), with support from Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), the campaign will highlight the superior nutritional qualities and attributes of our grass-fed, free-range New Zealand red meat.

“Our red meat exports are a big part of meeting the Government’s ambitious target of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports in the next ten years. We are committed to backing the meat sector’s success,” Minister McClay says.

