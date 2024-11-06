Safe, Secure Digital Identity Services On The Way

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Digitising Government

New Zealanders can expect safe and secure digital identity services following the finalisation of the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, Minister for Digitising Government Judith Collins says.

“New Zealanders want to be able to complete everyday tasks online and in person in a way that’s safe and secure,” Ms Collins says.

“Today’s announcement paves the way for safe future digital identity services, such as a digital driver licence, bank ID or trade certification.”

The Trust Framework sets out how accredited digital identity services, including for privacy and security, must work, with providers meeting the specified rules and regulations.

“There are many instances where we need to share information, such as our name, address, age or qualifications, and this often involves turning up in person or providing insecure scanned copies of our important physical documents,” Ms Collins says.

“Using accredited digital identity services makes it easier to securely share your information, helps protect from identity theft, and gives New Zealanders greater control over their own information.

“If people choose to use digital identity services, they have the choice about what information they share, and who they share it with. No one will be required to use digital identity services but those who do can be assured that accredited services can be trusted.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Trust Framework rules come into effect on 8 November 2024. More information about the Trust Framework, can be found here: Trust Framework - dia.govt.nz

Note:

The Trust Framework does not create a central database, track users or allow organisations to exchange user information.

With accredited digital identity wallets and apps, information is protected by encryption technology. Consent is always required, meaning people must give their express permission before their information is shared.

Digital credentials always reside with the user and the issuer has no knowledge or oversight of when and how the user presents their credentials.

© Scoop Media

