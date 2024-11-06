Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Unemployment Rising Under National

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Nicola Willis’ policies continue to slow the economy with more Kiwis out of work as a result.

StatsNZ figures released today show unemployment is now at 4.8%. This means 148,000 people do not have a job in New Zealand.

“Unemployment continues to increase under the fiscal mismanagement of Nicola Willis,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“The last time unemployment was this high was during the 2020 pandemic, before that in 2017 under another National Government. This disappointing record is what National will be remembered for.

“National has failed to prioritise work and employment – the numbers speak for themselves. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of unemployment out of first world countries like Australia (4.1%) and Great Britain (4.2%).

“But unemployment is much worse for Māori at 9.2%, and Pacific people at 9.9% This is a steep rise, and the impact this Government has had on Māori and Pacific people is disgraceful.

“The Government can’t continue to say it is focused on getting people in to work when it is making decisions that are seeing more and more people unemployed, and more and more Kiwis leaving the country.

“People are staying unemployed for longer, despite the sanctions National announced, which they claimed would prevent this from happening. I am concerned with the length of time people are out of work. For example, people who are unemployed for over six months to one year is up 53.2% to 32,500 compared to the same quarter last year.

“Today’s numbers show the harm of Nicola Willis’ decisions. The number of people she is putting out of work could make up entire suburbs. The impact of this will be felt for generations,” Barbara Edmonds said.

© Scoop Media

