Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Continues To Fail Small Business

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government is leaving small businesses high and dry in difficult economic times, by letting big business get away with not paying their bills.

Data from Xero shows there has been an 81 percent increase in the cost of late payments to Kiwi small businesses, now costing firms more than $827 million a year.

“That’s a huge jump from $456 million in 2021, and shows this Government is failing our small businesses. This is effectively theft and bullying by big businesses,” Labour’s small business and manufacturing spokesperson Helen White said.

“Andrew Bayly repealed Labour’s Business Payment Practices Act, which required large businesses to report how long they took to pay invoices.

“The Minister is simply out of touch if he thinks by telling Government departments to pay their bills on time that this large problem will go away.

“Removing the requirement to report now means big multinational companies can do what they want and take as long as they want to pay without any consequences.

“It’s unfair. Big businesses are forcing the little guy to carry their debt, hindering their ability to pay their own bills and wages.

“Small business represents almost 30 percent of employment and contributes more than a quarter of New Zealand’s gross domestic product. It is critical the Government supports them to thrive and grow New Zealand’s economy.

“Liquidations are at an all-time high. With the first eight months of 2024 seeing liquidations 40 percent higher than last year, the Minister should be taking urgent action to support small businesses,” Helen White said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 