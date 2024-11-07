Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister Congratulates Donald J. Trump On Election Win

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 5:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

6 November 2024

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has congratulated President-elect Donald J. Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong and enduring. I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Trump Administration.

“The US is one of our most important partners, our second largest export destination, and a major source of global innovation and growth. Our long-standing cooperation both bilaterally and in our region has helped ensure our prosperity and security. We will continue to work in partnership with the US to advance our shared long-term interests, particularly through further enhancing our trade and economic relationship and building security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific.”

Mr Luxon also recognised outgoing President Joe Biden.

“I would like to commend the vibrant relationship between our two countries and the breadth of cooperation we have enjoyed during President Biden’s tenure. I admire his dedication to public service and the American people.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 