Suicide Prevention Action Plan Next Steps

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

With public consultation having closed on 1 November 2024, we are now heading into the next phase of developing our new Suicide Prevention Action Plan to cover the period 2025 to 2029, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to make a submission on this plan, particularly those who have been personally affected by suicide,” says Mr Doocey.

“Last week the Chief Coroner released the provisional suspected suicide statistics for the year, I want to acknowledge the 617 people we lost to suspected suicide. Those 617 people are more than just numbers. Every single death by suicide represents a substantial loss to hundreds of families and friends each year.

“The release serves as a stark reminder of how important it is that we continue to take sustained and meaningful action to improve suicide prevention efforts.

“We received over 370 submissions on the draft action plan with around 350 people attending public consultation sessions. Work is now underway to independently analyse these submissions ahead of developing a final action plan that will improve access to suicide prevention and postvention support, grow a workforce that is able to support those at risk of or affected by suicide, strengthen our focus on prevention and early intervention and improve the effectiveness of suicide prevention and postvention supports.

“The new action plan will build upon the previous action plan and is informed by insights from communities, families and people with lived experience who have shared what they need to prevent suicide, as well as key evidence and research.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This new draft action plan proposes a focused set of specific actions with clear milestones and owners, with accountability for delivery, and clarity on how progress will be monitored. Noting that there are a range of other important suicide prevention actions not included in the plan that will continue to occur.

“The final action plan is due for release next year. As this plan will guide our collective suicide prevention efforts for the next five years under the Every Life Matters – He Tapu te Oranga o ia tangata: Suicide Prevention Strategy 2019–2029, it is important we take the time to get it right.

“We can and must do better in New Zealand to prevent suicide, as the first Minister for Mental Health in New Zealand I am determined to deliver results that actually make a meaningful difference.”

© Scoop Media

