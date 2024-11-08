Foreign Minister To Visit Latin America

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will visit Chile, Mexico and Peru next week.

“Chile and Mexico are two of New Zealand’s closest partners in Latin America and we are pleased to be visiting them next week,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters will have bilateral programmes in Santiago and Mexico City involving engagement with Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister counterparts, Parliamentarians, and wider academia.

“New Zealand enjoys close ties with both Chile and Mexico on trade, environment, and in multilateral organisations. This visit is also an opportunity to discuss shared challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.”

Following bilateral visits to Chile and Mexico, Minister Peters will attend the APEC Ministerial Meeting in Lima, Peru.

Mr Peters leaves New Zealand on Sunday 10 November and returns on Saturday 16 November.

