Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister To Visit Latin America

Friday, 8 November 2024, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will visit Chile, Mexico and Peru next week.

“Chile and Mexico are two of New Zealand’s closest partners in Latin America and we are pleased to be visiting them next week,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters will have bilateral programmes in Santiago and Mexico City involving engagement with Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister counterparts, Parliamentarians, and wider academia.

“New Zealand enjoys close ties with both Chile and Mexico on trade, environment, and in multilateral organisations. This visit is also an opportunity to discuss shared challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.”

Following bilateral visits to Chile and Mexico, Minister Peters will attend the APEC Ministerial Meeting in Lima, Peru.

Mr Peters leaves New Zealand on Sunday 10 November and returns on Saturday 16 November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 