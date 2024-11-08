Social Investment Board Appointed

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister for Social Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Dr Graham Scott has been appointed as chair of the newly established Social Investment Board, alongside a group of highly skilled individuals, Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis says.

The board will advise on the implementation of the social investment approach across the public sector and the work of the Social Investment Agency.

Appointees to the board are: Laura Black, Hon Te Ururoa Flavell, Helen Leahy, Katie Murray, Julie Nelson, Dr Graham Scott (Chair), Debbie Sorensen, Mike Williams and David Woods.

“This board is a very strong line-up, with real grassroots experience, practical knowledge, and the courage to drive significant change in the way public agencies deliver social services,” Nicola Willis says.

“Dr Scott is a skilled chair with extensive experience as a senior public servant and is well-versed in social investment thinking. The board attracted more than 250 applicants and the individuals appointed bring a diverse range of perspectives.

“I’m confident this group has a willingness to challenge the status quo and I am very much looking forward to working with them.

“Despite decades of good intentions, multiple strategies and thousands of contracts, we are not getting enough impact from the Government’s efforts to improve the lives of our most vulnerable. We can do so much better.

“Social investment is about intervening earlier, empowering NGOs to innovate and drive change, and making better use of data to target improved outcomes for people.”

Notes:

Dr Graham Scott - Wellington

Dr Graham Scott’s experience includes chairing the Central Regional Health Authority and the national Health Funding Authority. Dr Scott was Secretary to the Treasury and was awarded the Companion of the Bath (CB) for services to the New Zealand public sector. He was a commissioner on the New Zealand Productivity Commission, is a director of the Sapere Research Group and was lead reviewer on performance reviews of various New Zealand Government agencies (including Statistics New Zealand, the Inland Revenue Department and the Ministry of Transport) for the State Services Commission. He has provided economic advice globally and has published articles on social investment.

Laura Black - Dunedin

Laura Black is CEO of Methodist Mission Southern. The Mission’s work includes providing an evidence-based development programme for pre-schools, three Youth Transition Houses in Otago and Southland, and virtual reality learning tools for adult and youth learners in prisons and alternative education. Laura is Chair of the Dunedin Study Governance Group, was an independent member of the Treasury Social Investment Panel, and previously provided advice to the Social Wellbeing Agency on its work programme. Laura was a critical friend for the Ministerial Group on Family Violence and Sexual Violence multi-agency initiative.

Hon. Te Ururoa Flavell - Rotorua

Hon Te Ururoa Flavell (Te Arawa, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāpuhi) was the Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora and the Associate Minister for Economic Development from 2014 to 2017. Te Ururoa was the Member of Parliament representing the Waiariki electorate from 2005 to 2017 and was the co-leader of the Māori Party (from 2013-2017). He has been a professorial fellow at Waikato University. He is Chair of Te Arawa Whānau Ora and a board member of Te Arawa Lakes Trust. Te Ururoa was previously Chief Executive of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Helen Leahy - Raetihi

Helen Leahy previously led the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island and was chief of staff for the Māori Party. As Chief Executive of Ngā Waihua o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi) Helen works with and for a central North Island community that has experienced housing affordability and availability challenges, high unemployment and low household incomes. Helen has a Masters of Education Policy and a background in sexual and reproductive health. Helen has previously been a member of two ministerial advisory committees: Modernising Child Youth and Family, and the Energy Hardship Expert Panel. She is also currently a member of the Understanding Policing Delivery independent panel.

Katie Murray - Kaitaia

Katie Murray (Te Arawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāi Takoto, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāpuhi, Queens Service Medal, New Zealand Order of Merit) is Chair of Te Runanga o Te Rarawa. Katie established, and is Chief Executive of, the Waitomo Papakainga Development Incorporated society, a social service agency in Kaitāia that has been operating for over 30 years. Katie has sat on several government and non-government boards relevant to the social sector, including the Ministerial Board for Sexual & Family Violence (where she was the inaugural chair and is now a member), the recent National Action Plan Against Racism and the Social Sector Commission Board. In addition to this, she is a current member on the Māori Reference Advisory Group to MSD Leadership, the Design Group for Oranga Tamariki Advisory to the CEO, a board member for E Tu Whanau and a member of the advisory board to the Attorney General.

Julie Nelson - Hamilton

An experienced director, Julie has been Chair of the Wise Trust Board since 2022. She was joint Chief Executive of the Wise Group for over 30 years, co-leading its establishment, development and growth. Governed by the Wise Trust, the Wise Group is made up of entities that provide varied services and resources across Aotearoa including mental health and addiction services, housing and homelessness services, violence prevention, employment support, education and training, community wellbeing initiatives and specialist dementia care.

Debbie Sorensen - Auckland

Debbie Sorensen is a significant leader in Pacific Health. This includes as Chief Executive of the Pasifika Medical Association Group since 2008. This group includes the Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency for Pacific families and the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby Franchise. Debbie was the first Chief Advisor Pacific Health, at the Ministry of Health, and the first General Manager Pacific Health at the Counties Manukau District Health Board. Debbie is a member of the Privy Council Health Advisory Committee for Tonga and was the Inaugural Chair of Make a Wish Pacific. She is currently a trustee on the Milford Foundation Board.

Mike Williams - Auckland

Mike Williams was CEO of the New Zealand Howard League from 2010 to 2022 and is now an executive director of the charity. He has significant experience as a director on government boards, including KiwiRail, Auckland Transport, The Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS), Ontrack and Genesis Energy (where he was deputy chair). With three partners he set up and ran Insight Research Ltd (which they sold and became UMR Research) and Insight Data Limited (which was also sold). Earlier in his career he was a schoolteacher and organiser for the Labour Party. He was the President of the New Zealand Labour Party from 2000 to 2009.

David Woods - Auckland

David Woods is deputy chairman of New Zealand Green Investment Finance. He is a board member for the Centre for Sustainable Finance, and of Hiringa Energy Ltd, and a member of the LGFA Sustainability Committee. David was the inaugural chair of the New Zealand National Advisory Board for Impact Investing. He has significant experience in international investing including as a managing director at both ABN AMRO Bank and Oikocredit International, a social impact investor and worldwide cooperative.

