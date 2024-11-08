Dr Daniel Tulloch Appointed To FENZ Board

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has today announced that Dr Daniel Tulloch has be appointed to Fire and Emergency New Zealand board.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr Daniel Tulloch has been appointed for a three-year term of office” says Ms van Velden.

“Dr Tulloch is a sustainable finance adviser, with a deep understanding of finance, financial stewardship, sustainability, and risk management. I am confident that Dr Tulloch’s appointment will support the board to meet my expectations that Fire and Emergency demonstrates a high level of accountability by being fiscally prudent and ensuring sufficient standards of service delivery.”

The board, appointed by the Minister of Internal Affairs, is responsible for the governance and oversight of Fire and Emergency.

“Fire and Emergency carry out critical frontline services and are funded through insurance policyholders and the Crown. It is important that the board holds Fire and Emergency’s senior leadership accountable for organisational performance, financial management, and the delivery of strategic outcomes.

“In September I announced that the rate of levy on insurance policyholders would increase by 2.2 percent from July 2026, revised down from the 5.2 percent that Fire and Emergency previously consulted on. I have also asked Fire and Emergency to deliver savings of $60 million within a three-year period. These savings will provide a reserve for significant unexpected costs or under-collection of the levy.”

Note:

Dr Tulloch is an experienced professional director and sustainable finance adviser with an extensive background in financial stewardship, risk management, and governance. He brings a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors, with expertise in sustainability and long-term strategic planning, financial management, asset governance, and cultural alignment.

He has previously held senior public sector roles including as Chief Advisor at the Commerce Commission and Principal Advisor at the Treasury.

