New Zealand And Irish Governments Partner To Support Farming Through Research

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Trade

New Zealand and Ireland are investing $9.6 million in targeted research to deliver practical solutions that reduce emissions for New Zealand’s primary producers, announced Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today.

The joint effort, led by New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, is focused on developing actionable tools that address the specific on-farm challenges New Zealand farmers face.

“This partnership accelerates the delivery of practical, science-based tools that will directly support our farmers in reducing emissions and meeting sustainability goals,” Mr McClay says.

Under this third funding round of the Ireland-New Zealand Pilot Joint Research Initiative, MPI and Ireland’s agriculture department are committing an additional $9.6 million, bringing the total investment in agricultural research to over $35 million. The initiative has already yielded critical advancements, such as improved greenhouse gas inventories, progress in breeding low-emission livestock, and providing farmers with cutting-edge methods to manage emissions.

"Our farmers are central to New Zealand’s economy and achieving our sustainability goals. Collaborating with Ireland strengthens our ability to provide tools that help our primary industries thrive in global markets,” Mr McClay says.

Irish Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon T.D. emphasised the importance of shared commitment noting the additional funding contributes to “mitigation measures for greenhouse gases, inventory refinement, and technologies to improve methane emission estimates. This is testament to our commitment to the development of new climate technologies by working together collaboratively.”

“This initiative not only strengthens ties between New Zealand and Ireland but also reinforces New Zealand’s leadership in sustainable agriculture while ensuring economic benefits for Kiwi producers on the world stage,” Mr McClay says.

