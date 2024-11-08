Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Centre Will Improve Mental Health Outcomes In Tauranga

Friday, 8 November 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Mental Health

The Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey today opened Te Waka Aorangi Child Wellness Centre at Tauranga Hospital, marking a significant milestone in the Government’s commitment to enhancing the health of children and whānau in the Bay of Plenty region.

“Te Waka Aorangi is leading the way by providing a ‘one-stop-shop’ for children with neurodevelopmental, behavioural, and mental health concerns — the only child wellness centre in New Zealand using this specific innovative integrated model of care,” says Mr Doocey.

The model involves specialists who can work together in the same space to ensure children are at the centre of all assessment and treatment.

“This model makes it easier for children and whānau to access the support they need in a timely way.

“We know that early intervention gives these children the best chance to thrive. With support from a range of services and clinicians in one place, we can better help children and their families.

The Centre has been expertly designed to cater to children who may behave, think or move differently from their peers.

“This Government is unwavering in its commitment to improving access, timeliness, and quality of mental health care, which is why I’ve established five mental health targets to drive improvements across the continuum of care.

“Achieving these goals requires fit-for-purpose infrastructure and a workforce that is well supported and equipped to deliver high-quality care in their communities.

“This Centre will play an important role in ensuring that children and their family receive responsive and integrated care.”

