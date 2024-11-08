Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Concerns Remain Over Tobacco Interference

Friday, 8 November 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Concerns about the tobacco industry’s ability to interfere in government policy making remain, despite the inability of the Office of the Auditor-General to investigate the Government’s decision to halve the excise tax on heated tobacco products.

The Office of the Auditor-General today responded to a request by Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall to investigate the Government giving a $216 million tax break to a single tobacco company, saying it could not investigate because it is not in their mandate to investigate allegations of corruption or criminal behaviour, or to examine the reasoning contributing to a government policy decision, including the extent to which industry lobbying influenced that decision.

“The Prime Minister could alleviate these concerns right now, by being transparent with New Zealanders and disclosing where conflicts of interest lie in his Cabinet,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

In parliamentary questions, Christopher Luxon has dodged questions confirming if any conflicts of interest were declared and managed by cabinet ministers in regards to their association with the tobacco industry.

“The spotlight should remain on Associate Health Minister Casey Costello and why her policy so clearly mirrors that of a Philip Morris strategy document and gives them millions in tax breaks to encourage people to keep buying their harmful products,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This refusal should in no way let New Zealand First off the hook. They still need to explain why keeping people hooked on a harmful product is in the interests of New Zealanders’ health.

“The Auditor-General’s response also highlights the inability of New Zealand institutions to cope with interference by vested interests.

“There is no law in New Zealand that gives effect to the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which New Zealand signed up to more than 20 years ago. One of the obligations of that framework is to protect smokefree and tobacco control policy from interference by tobacco companies.

“In this past year, we’ve witnessed transformative smokefree legislation by the previous Labour Government overturned in favour of policy that mirrors that of the tobacco industry.

“The murkiness of a policy document that came into Casey Costello’s office by mysterious methods that mirrors Philip Morris strategy, plus her inability to explain how heated tobacco products are good for health call into question her acting in the best interests of New Zealanders’ wellbeing,” Ayesha Verrall said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 