Nationally Significant Sites To Be Upgraded

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Me mihi ngakaunui ki a Tā Robert Gillies e ngaro nei ki tōna nui o Te Rua Tekau Mā Waru. Farewell to Sir Robert Gillies of the 28th (Māori) Battalion.

The Government will provide $20.3 million in funding to improve two sites that have a special place in the hearts of New Zealanders, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka say.

“This funding through the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) will be used to make structural upgrades at Rātana Pā near Whanganui and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in Northland. These are both nationally significant places, not just for Māori, but for many other Kiwis,” Mr Jones says.

Rātana Pā will receive a grant of $10.1m towards infrastructure upgrades including improvements to two of its key buildings - Te Manuao and Orakeinui.

“Each year thousands of people gather at Rātana Pā to celebrate the birthday of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, a prophet and founder of the Rātana Church and religious movement. This is an extremely important day, not just for Rātana members, but marks the beginning of the new political year, where politicians of all stripes give an accounting of their past mahi and over the year to come.”

The facilities have been deteriorating for some time and until now repairs and maintenance have relied on volunteer resources, donations and a small income generated from annual events.

“Without the necessary upgrades, some buildings at Rātana Pā would need to be closed which could leave the community unable to host annual Rātana celebrations or Rātana Church events – events that bring visitors to the region,” Mr Jones says.

A total of $10.2m will go towards building repairs and upgrades at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. These will ensure the hosting of the annual Waitangi Day events at the grounds continues to be a successful and safe endeavour. More than 160,000 people visit the grounds, a significant site for all New Zealanders, each year.

“Both of these upgrades will mean safer conditions for visitors and residents and the preservation of our national history. These sites are an important part of our country’s story and ensuring they are well-maintained means they will continue to be,” Mr Potaka says.

“It is also timely given that just last week, on 8 November, the Rātana movement marked the day when the Holy Spirit is said to have spoken to Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.”

The two sites are the latest to receive funding from the RIF. In September the Government provided a $5.8 million grant to improve water infrastructure at Parihaka in Taranaki, a place of passive resistance, peace, and shelter during the New Zealand Land Wars.

