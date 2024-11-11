Stalking To Become Illegal And Jailable Offence

10 November 2024

The Government has agreed to introduce legislation this year that will make stalking illegal with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Every New Zealander deserves to feel safe in their community and this Government is committed to making sure victims are at the heart of the justice system.

“The public is clearly concerned about stalking, and we are moving quickly to create a new stalking and harassment offence as part of our plan to restore law and order.

“The offence will have a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, and will capture patterns of behaviour, being three specified acts occurring within a 12-month period.

“It will provide a list of behaviours that may amount to stalking and harassment, including damaging reputation, recording, or tracking and following or loitering as well as the use of technology in modern stalking methods.”

Four other amendments will also be made to support the new offence:

Allowing courts to make restraining orders and orders in relation to harmful digital communications, when sentencing for the new offence.

Adding at sentencing two new stalking-related aggravating factors. These factors recognise the particular harms associated with stalking behaviours and offending against a person who has a restraining order against the offender.

That a stalking and harassment conviction disqualifies the offender from holding a firearms licence.

Clarifying that the definition of psychological violence in the Family Violence Act includes stalking. This provides better recognition of the harms associated with stalking for those in a family relationship with their stalker.

“This comes as part of the Government’s commitment to ensuring there 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029, and delivers on the promises made in our Q4 Action Plan,” Mr Goldsmith says.

