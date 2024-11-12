Government Apologises For Abuse In Care

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has apologised to all New Zealanders who were abused in the care of state and faith-based institutions.

“This is a significant and sorrowful day in New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.

“Today, I am apologising on behalf of the Government to everyone who suered abuse, harm and neglect while in care.

“I am sorry you were not believed when you came forward to report your abuse. I am sorry many bystanders – staff, volunteers and carers – turned a blind eye and failed to stop or report abuse.

“I am sorry the State’s oversight of people in both state and faith-based care was so poor. I am sorry many abusers were not made to face justice which meant other people experienced abuse that could have been prevented.

“I am sorry the State did not act quickly and boldly enough to put much better protection in place for people in all care locations, and that those acting on behalf of the Crown did not treat survivors as well as they should have.

“The State you trusted let you down, and for that I am sorry.”

Mr Luxon says while no apology can ever right the wrongs of the past, he hopes it might help some people with their healing.

“Some of you may feel my words count for little, after so long and so much hurt. But I hope that today, with this apology and the acknowledgement of your burden, it becomes a little lighter for some of you.”

The apology was made in Parliament in response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care.

The Royal Commission’s final report was tabled in July and made 138 recommendations. The Government will provide its full response early next year but, in the meantime, has completed or started work on 28 recommendations.

“Our response is focused on acknowledging the abuse that took place, supporting survivors, and preventing abuse from happening in the future,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

“We know redress is important for many people. We are working towards introducing a new streamlined redress system next year.

“While that work is being undertaken, the Government will invest $32 million into the current system to increase resources and help ensure it is more responsive to survivors needs and has more capacity to process their claims.

“To improve access to support services, the Government is also establishing a $2 million fund to support organisations already helping survivors navigate support currently available.”

An Omnibus Bill that includes a range of measures to improve safety in state care will have its first reading in Parliament today.

The Government also confirmed a National Remembrance Day will be held on 12 November next year, and work will begin on removing memorials (including street names, public amenities, and public honours) of proven perpetrators, and honouring unmarked graves located on psychiatric and other sites that were places of care in New Zealand.

“I want to again acknowledge the bravery of the 2,400 survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission. I will never forget what you endured,” Mr Luxon says.

“It is on all New Zealanders now to do all we can to ensure abuse that should never have been accepted, no longer occurs.

“That will be an enduring legacy of survivors’ contribution to changing the system. This Government has an ongoing commitment to implementing that change.”

Note:

The Royal Commission of Inquiry was established in 2018 to investigate the abuse of children, young people, and adults in state and faith-based care in New Zealand between the years of 1950-1999. The inquiry was held over 6 years and comprised of 16 volumes. The report was tabled in Parliament in July 2024.

Financial redress is currently available from the Ministries of Education, Health, Social Development and Oranga Tamariki. Since 2001 around 4,000 people have received payments of around $18,000 on average.

Attached is a list actions the Government has taken to date in response to the Royal Inquiry.

