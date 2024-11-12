ACT Calls For An End To Taxpayer-funded Election Ads

ACT is calling for an end to the “broadcast allocation” for election campaigns that sees taxpayer money given to political parties to buy television and radio ads.

ACT MP Todd Stephenson suggested this in the Justice select committee’s inquiry into the 2023 election, and the report has been made public this week.

The committee resolved to recommend that the Government “consider” whether the broadcasting allocation be removed, although this was opposed by Labour and the Greens.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for the election campaigns of parties they oppose," says Mr Stephenson. "Democracy is healthier when political parties have to go out to supporters and make the case for voluntary donations.

“Ditching the broadcast allocation would save taxpayers around $4 million every three years. This would show respect for the priorities of households who would rather pay their own bills than those of political parties.

“The broadcast allocation is also unfair in how money is allocated based on past performance. This favours major parties over challengers.

“It was disappointing but not surprising to hear Labour and the Greens defend their parties’ taxpayer funding. They want to take your taxes to pay for ads to convince you to vote for higher taxes. What a rort.”

