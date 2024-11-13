Government Awards Primary Sector Scholarships To Tertiary Students

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Associate Minister of Agriculture

The coalition Government has awarded scholarships to six tertiary students as part of efforts to boost on-the-ground support for farmers and growers Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard announced today.

“We are reducing the regulatory burden on farmers and growers and providing support to adapt and innovate, this includes funding the On Farm Support Science Scholarships,” Mr McClay says.

“The On Farm Support Science Scholarships help build a knowledgeable advisory sector ready to provide practical, specialised support to our primary industries.”

The scholarships, each valued at $5,000, have been awarded to Lincoln University students Georgia Higinbottom, Ashton Robinson, and Henry Bartrum; Massey University students Mac Williams and Ella Bryan; and Otago University student Georgie Burdon, who are studying agricultural science, veterinary science, science, or commerce.

“These impressive scholarship recipients represent the future of primary industry advisory services, and they’ll play a key role in helping our food and fibre sector thrive,” Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

New Zealand’s agriculture sector remains central to the economy, with food and fibre exports generating $53.3 billion in revenue as of June 2024. This initiative is part of the Government’s broader strategy to double export value over the next ten years.

Biographies on each of the successful scholarship recipients can be found below.

Georgia Higinbottom (Photo/Supplied)

Name: Georgia Higinbottom

University: Lincoln

Degree: Bachelor of Agricultural Science

Lives: Canterbury

Background: Raised on a sheep and beef farm in the Wairarapa and is studying soil science with honours in 2025.

Ashton Robinson (Photo/Supplied)

Name: Ashton Robinson

University: Lincoln

Degree: Bachelor of Agricultural Science

Lives: Waikato

Background: Raised on a dairy farm and is part of the Future Leaders Programme at Lincoln University.

Henry Bartrum (Photo/Supplied)

Name: Henry Bartrum

University: Lincoln

Degree: Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture)

Lives: Canterbury

Background: An experienced shepherd with a Diploma in Agriculture and Diploma in Farm Management with Distinction.

Mac Williams (Photo/Supplied)

Name: Mac Williams

University: Massey

Degree: Bachelor of Veterinary Science

Lives: West Coast

Background: Represented Taranaki Manawatū in the 2024 grand final of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Ella Bryan (Photo/Supplied)

Name: Ella Bryan

University: Massey

Degree: Bachelor of Veterinary Science

Lives: Southland

Background: Raised on a sheep and beef farm in Southland and has worked on various sheep and beef, and dairy farms.

Georgie Burdon (Photo/Supplied)

Name: Georgie Burdon

University: Otago

Degree: Bachelor of Science (Agricultural Innovation)

Lives: Otago

Background: Raised on a high-country station, a strong advocate for the primary industries, a member of Lake Hāwea Guardians, and has interned at WAI Wānaka.

What is On Farm Support?

MPI established On Farm Support in 2022. The regionally based service connects farmers and growers to government resources, advice, extension services, and learning and funding opportunities. It has advisers providing on-the-ground support and assistance in 10 regions.

The team works closely with industry organisations, private consultants, regional councils, catchment groups, and national science providers to ensure farmers have consistent and evidence-based information to help them navigate complex challenges, seize opportunities, and enhance their overall performance.

