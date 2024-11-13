Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Getting Ready For Bird Flu

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Hoggard
Minister for Biosecurity
Hon Tama Potaka
Minister for Conservation

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard is encouraging New Zealanders to take steps to be ready for the possible arrival of bird flu.

“While high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) is still some distance from New Zealand and we’ve never had a case here, it’s important that we take a cautious approach.

“If you’re one of the thousands of Kiwis who keep birds as pets, there are things you can do now to be ready and protect your birds from this disease,” says Minister Hoggard.

The Ministry for Primary Industries and the Department of Conservation (DOC) are raising awareness of HPAI – also known as bird flu – targeting people on lifestyle blocks, city-dwellers with backyard poultry, bird fanciers, rare breed keepers and people with pet birds.

“We can all reduce the potential impacts of H5N1 by being prepared. Everyone has a part to play.”

The H5N1 strain of the disease has been spreading around the world since it emerged in 2020, and earlier this year it was detected on the Antarctic Peninsula. Unlike traditional forms of HPAI, this strain has adapted to wildlife and has infected more than 500 bird species and 60 species of mammals.

HPAI H5N1 is spread by wild birds, meaning it’s unlikely it can be kept out of New Zealand, and it’s unlikely to be eradicated once it establishes in the wild bird population. If it arrives in New Zealand, it could quickly spread to other wildlife including taonga species, or poultry by direct contact between infected and healthy birds, or through contaminated equipment and materials, including water and feed.

“Our geographical isolation has protected us from HPAI in the past, but we can’t rely on it forever,” says Minister Hoggard.

“If you own or keep birds, take steps now to protect them and if they show any signs of disease, contact your vet for advice.

Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka said DOC is undertaking vaccination trials on a targeted number of endangered birds in captivity.

“It’s important that everyone keeps an eye out so we can detect bird flu early.

“If you’re in the outdoors and you see several sick or dead wild birds in a group, report them to the exotic pest and disease hotline 0800 80 99 66.”

Detailed information on how to prepare for HPAI H5N1 is here

