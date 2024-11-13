Government Launches Refreshed Public Private Partnership Framework

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

Simon Court MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Infrastructure

The Government has released a refreshed Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework that provides a blueprint to the market outlining how the government will approach future PPP transactions, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Parliamentary Under-Secretary Simon Court say.

“Refreshing New Zealand’s PPP model is an important part of our plan to deliver, maintain, fund, and finance infrastructure in smarter ways, and attract international capital and expertise to New Zealand projects,” Mr Bishop says.

“Considering the use of PPPs is a Government priority, and was committed to in the ACT-National Coalition Agreement. Parliamentary Under-Secretary Simon Court has been overseeing this work led by the Infrastructure Commission to bring the model up to spec to help deliver a new generation of vital infrastructure projects.

“There has been extensive engagement by the Commission with Treasury, public sector agencies, and the broader infrastructure sector. I am also pleased that Labour Spokesperson for Finance and Infrastructure Hon Barbara Edmonds has written a foreword for the document.

“PPPs in New Zealand are not new. Eight PPP projects have been developed since 2011, including three correctional facilities, two Roads of National Significance state highways, and three bundles of primary and secondary schools. The service delivery outcomes achieved through these projects to date have been positive, in many cases outperforming similar projects delivered using other methods. Standardised or modular designs from PPP projects and asset management lessons have also begun to be implemented elsewhere.”

“PPPs, when done well, drive better performance because they have strong contractual incentives. Compared to traditional approaches, projects using a PPP model will have a greater focus on whole-of-life outcomes, meaning projects are more likely to be well planned, delivered on time and on budget, provide high-quality services, and be maintained throughout their lifespan,” Mr Court says.

“Some of our deteriorating education and health assets provide a stark illustration of the consequences of neglecting maintenance. PPP asset management discipline delivers the long-lived, reliable infrastructure the likes of our educators and health professionals deserve, and frees them up to focus on what they do best.

“Creating new PPP opportunities will be important for attracting high-calibre international infrastructure expertise and capability to help deliver the significant pipeline of infrastructure projects we need to grow the economy and improve New Zealanders’ prosperity.”

“New Zealand’s PPP approach has a strong focus on greater outcomes rather than lower cost. This is achieved through the strict use of a ‘willingness to pay’ Affordability Threshold, based on the modelled net present cost of delivering the same service outcomes using non-PPP delivery methods. This means that any PPP proposal is expected to and must be able to outperform the counterfactual of non-PPP infrastructure delivery for a commensurate net present cost. This will continue in the new framework,” Mr Bishop says.

There are several key elements in the refreshed Blueprint for PPPs:

Risk transfer – an expectation that risks should sit with those best-placed to address them, recognising wholesale transfer of risk to private partners has undermined private appetite for new projects.

– an expectation that risks should sit with those best-placed to address them, recognising wholesale transfer of risk to private partners has undermined private appetite for new projects. Bid cost recognition – guidance for agencies on how to lower the time and cost burden involved in bidding to enhance competitive tension.

– guidance for agencies on how to lower the time and cost burden involved in bidding to enhance competitive tension. Collaborative tendering – enhancements to the Interactive Tender Process to enable bidders to work better with the client to develop solutions that better fit the ask.

– enhancements to the Interactive Tender Process to enable bidders to work better with the client to develop solutions that better fit the ask. Affordability Threshold and Public Sector Comparator – provision for a more reasonable non-PPP delivery comparison, and for reasonable price validation, acknowledging previous examples of unreasonable estimates.

– provision for a more reasonable non-PPP delivery comparison, and for reasonable price validation, acknowledging previous examples of unreasonable estimates. Claims and dispute resolution – an improved process for managing disputes to combine with other changes aimed at reducing dispute incidence (e.g., better attribution of risk, enhanced collaboration, and a more realistic affordability threshold) to drive better relationships and outcomes.

– an improved process for managing disputes to combine with other changes aimed at reducing dispute incidence (e.g., better attribution of risk, enhanced collaboration, and a more realistic affordability threshold) to drive better relationships and outcomes. Crown resourcing and capability – a recognition of the importance of having an informed and engaged client and robust centralised PPP capability for good project outcomes.

“The new PPP Framework sits alongside a suite of changes the Government is making to New Zealand’s infrastructure policy guidance and settings. The Government will soon publish documents updating New Zealand’s Funding and Financing Framework, Strategic Leasing guidance, and guidelines for Market-led (unsolicited) Proposals.”

