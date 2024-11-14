No Balls, No Mana: Seymour Runs The Country

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s absence in the debate on the Treaty Principles Bill is not just tactical; it’s a complete abdication of leadership and mana.

“Luxon is too scared to defend his own coalition actions. His actions lose mana in the face of tangata whenua,” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Co-Leader of Te Pāti Māori. “He has proven he has zero control over his cabinet. He’s a hollow leader, running scared from the tough conversations.”

“Seymour is pulling the strings and running the country like the KKK with a swipe card to the Beehive, and Luxon doesn’t even care. Seymour has no right to euthanise Te Tiriti o Waitangi” added Rawiri Waititi, Co-Leader of Te Pāti Māori.

“Today, we haka in the House as a protest to this government’s cowardice said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. “A protest in the most Māori way, standing with dignity and purpose for our people and Te Tiriti.”

Luxon and National could call a conscience vote to honour their coalition agreement and reveal where their government truly stands on the Treaty. Transparency is overdue—who in power respects Te Tiriti, and who does not?

The Treaty Principles Bill is a shameless attack on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, undermining the foundational relationship between Māori and the Crown. Introducing this Bill without meaningful consultation with the Crown is not just an insult.

"It’s an act of political treason against both the Crown and Māori", add Rawiri Waititi.

Te Pāti Māori stands firm in opposing this Bill and demands that the government show a shred of courage and stand by its decisions. Luxon’s avoidance, his evasion of tough conversations, and his refusal to be present for crucial moments show he is not fit to lead Aotearoa. National’s cowardice and Luxon’s complete lack of integrity are clear for all to see.

