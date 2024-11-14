Contactless Payments Launching On Public Transport In Auckland

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Minister for Auckland

Wayne Brown

Mayor of Auckland

The Government and Auckland Council are delivering contactless payments on Auckland’s public transport network later this month which will enable commuters to tag on and off public buses, trains, and ferries travelling across the region, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and Auckland Council have jointly funded the delivery of Auckland Transport’s Open Loop ticketing solution, marking the first of three stages in Auckland’s transition to the Government’s nationwide National Ticketing Solution (NTS).

“From 17 November, there will be more ways to pay on Auckland’s buses, trains and ferries. In addition to HOP cards, Aucklanders and visitors to the city will be able to tag on and off using contactless credit or debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay on their smartphones or smartwatches,” Minister Brown says.

“Rolling out contactless debit and credit card payments for public transport users will be a game-changer and will make public transport services more convenient and easier to use, helping to give Aucklanders more transport choices which will help to reduce congestion on our roads.

“These methods are common elsewhere around the world, and it’s time New Zealanders had access to the same standard of service.”

Mayor Wayne Brown says this is another step in making Auckland’s public transport easy-to-use.

“We need to keep removing barriers to people wanting to use our trains, buses and ferries.

“This new payment system means you don’t have to have a registered AT HOP card with a topped-up balance to ride – you can just turn up, tap your credit or debit card and off you go.

“This meets modern expectations and takes away all the hassles that may otherwise have prevented people from using public transport,” Mayor Wayne Brown says.

The rollout of contactless payments on Auckland's public transport network is the first step in delivering New Zealand’s one National Ticketing Solution.

“Delivering a consistent public transport experience no matter where Kiwis are or what service they are using will drive better value for money and provide more travel choices to New Zealanders in our main cities,” Minister Brown says.

“Local councils and transport operators will be able to monitor demand and roll out the right services, at the right time and frequency, to deliver the most cost-effective services possible. Better data will allow for more efficient provision of public transport services.”

The roll out of contactless payments will expand to Timaru and Christchurch in early 2025, and reach other regions by the end of 2026.

Note:

The Open Loop ticketing solution was funded by the NZTA. In late 2025/2026, Auckland Transport will integrate the Open Loop ticketing solution with the Government’s one NTS in the back-end. This means that the contactless payments for standard adult fares will commence on the NTS platform.

Visa, American Express, Mastercard, and UnionPay will be accepted as contactless tag on and off payments through Auckland’s Open Loop ticketing solution.

People taking advantage of this new way of paying will be charged at the standard adult fare. It will not recognise concessions and any journeys taken will not contribute to the $50 weekly fare cap. It is recommended that concession card-holders and those wishing to take advantage of the $50 weekly fare cap continue to use their HOP card.

