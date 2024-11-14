Green Party Condemns The Passage Of Treaty Principles Bill

The Green Party condemns the passing of the Treaty Principles Bill at first reading, and is clear that the fight is not over.

“Today a majority of powerful people prioritised cynical politics, fanning the flame of a culture war, over the truth and the needs of our nation,” says Green Co-Leader, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Prime Minister has told us that there’s nothing that he likes about this Bill, calling it ‘divisive’ himself. He has told us the National Party do not support this Bill, as did every other National MP who spoke today. Then they whipped their MPs to vote against what their consciences were telling them.

“You are what you do, and today Government MPs showed us who they are. When you wear the mask for a while, it becomes your face.

“Politicians come and go. Governments come and go. Te Tiriti o Waitangi is forever.

“Yesterday, the Harbour Bridge literally swayed with the power of the people as thousands marched for Te Tiriti, and for a system of governance that supports people and planet, instead of exploiting both at the same time.

“Despite the best efforts of some to divide our nation, people are organising themselves against this Government in unity on a scale that I have never seen in my lifetime.

“The Greens are more hopeful than ever about the future we can and will create together. Toitū Te Tiriti!” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

