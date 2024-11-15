School Kids Should Not Be Pushed Into Political Activity

“ACT has been approached by parents and students who are alarmed at school leadership abandoning political neutrality and pushing children into protest activity,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“We are aware of several schools, particularly in Wellington, formally endorsing the hikoi and encouraging students to participate, to the point of organising buses. Some students are missing exams to attend hikoi activities with the approval of school leadership.

“Schools are funded by all of us to equip young people with the knowledge to face the world with an intelligent and open mind. The school system should never be weaponised for indoctrination or to prop up one side of a political debate.

“If the Treaty Principles Bill passes into law, every young person can hope to grow up in a society that recognises them above all as a person with equal rights, not as a member of an ethnic group.

“The Bill does not harm anyone, but taking kids out of school and exams will harm their future prospects.

“ACT understands the Ministry of Education is reminding schools of their obligation to be politically neutral. We also encourage concerned parents to write to their school board reminding them of these obligations under the public service’s Integrity and Conduct standards.

“Parents may also consider whether their representatives on their school’s board deserve re-election.”

© Scoop Media

