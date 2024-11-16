Construction To Begin On Next Stage Of Papakura To Drury

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Construction on the next stage of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project will begin early next month, with the contract for works awarded to Fulton Hogan, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

"SH1 Papakura to Drury is a key project that will drive economic growth and productivity, reduce congestion, and enable people and freight to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“Auckland’s rapid growth means areas like Pukekohe, Drury, Paerata, and Takanini are set to accommodate up to 40,000 new homes over the next 30 years, along with thousands of new jobs. Our Government is committed to delivering the infrastructure needed to support this growth.

"Investing in road upgrades is essential for building a transport network that improves the Auckland Southern Motorway’s ability to support both national and regional economic growth. It will also significantly reduce travel times for those living, working, and commuting in the area."

This next stage of improvements will tie into the work already completed on the first stage of the project between Papakura and the motorway service centre, between the Papakura and Drury interchanges.

“Stage 1B of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project will incorporate the three new motorway bridges over the North Island Main Trunk railway. These motorway bridges were completed earlier this year to support the Government’s electrification of the rail line to Pukekohe.

“Once completed, these improvements will see three lanes in each direction between Papakura and Drury Interchanges and six new motorway bridges, as well as future proofing for additional rail connections.”

Construction is expected to begin on 4 December.

Notes:

The State Highway 1 Papakura to Bombay project is part of a longer-term strategic transport network being delivered to support growth in South Auckland.

Stage 1 of the project, Papakura to Drury, is currently being delivered as a Road of Regional Significance to support economic growth by improving access along and across the motorway and enhancing local connectivity and resilience.

Stage 1A opened to the public in August 2024, with final surfacing due to be completed in October/November 2024. An early works package for Stage 1B, to build three new bridges over the rail line at Drury Interchange ahead of KiwiRail’s electrification of the line, was completed in early 2024.

