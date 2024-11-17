Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Launching The White Ribbon Ride

Sunday, 17 November 2024, 9:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Karen Chhour
Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

The Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour, was on hand to wish riders well at the start of the North Island leg of the White Ribbon Ride in Whakatāne this morning. 

The ride helps mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, or White Ribbon Day, on 25 November.  

Minister Chhour told the more than 30 motorbike riders gathered from across the North Island that she wished them a safe and enjoyable journey, as they travel south to Porirua, near Wellington.  

“White Ribbon is unique because it is a campaign by men, for men, demonstrating the value of men being allies to women in the effort to eliminate violence.  

“In New Zealand, women are disproportionately impacted by family violence and sexual violence, with 1 in 3 women experiencing sexual assault and a third experiencing physical or sexual violence from a partner in their lifetime, and 74% of those killed by a partner, are women.  

“Men who are using violence or harming others need the supportive challenge from men in their life to change their behaviour and stay violence free,” Minister Chhour says. 

“Along with their warm clothes and their ear plugs, riders are advised by the organisers to bring their adventurous spirit and a will to end violence in New Zealand communities. 

“I share that goal, and I wish them well on their campaign. 

“If you see these riders in your town, please support them.” 

