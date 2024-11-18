Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Youth Parliament 2025 Announced

Monday, 18 November 2024, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Youth

The Minister for Youth Matt Doocey has today announced the eleventh Youth Parliament will be taking place in 2025.

“Youth Parliament offers a unique youth development opportunity to young people from across New Zealand to experience the political process and learn about how government works,” says Mr Doocey.

“The two-day event will take place at Parliament on Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 July, with the full programme for participants running from late April to August.

“Up to 123 young people will be selected to be Youth members of Parliament (Youth MPs) and will have the opportunity to advocate for their communities and debate the issues they are passionate about.

“Up to 20 young people will also be selected as Youth Press Gallery members, to report on the activities of Youth MPs and learn about the important role the Press Gallery plays.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for youth in New Zealand. Youth MPs will go out and talk to young people in their schools and communities and bring their perspectives directly to Parliament. Youth Press Gallery members will help build interest among other young people around what happens throughout Youth Parliament.”

Applications for all Youth Parliament participants will open on Monday 03 February 2025 and close at 12 noon on Friday 28 February 2025. Young people aged 16 to 18 years on the application closing date are eligible to become a Youth MP, while Youth Press Gallery members can be aged between 16 and 24 years.

Notes:

The Youth Parliament programme is organised by the Ministry of Youth Development (MYD) with support from the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

More information can be found on the MYD website here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 