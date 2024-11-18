Youth Parliament 2025 Announced

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Youth

The Minister for Youth Matt Doocey has today announced the eleventh Youth Parliament will be taking place in 2025.

“Youth Parliament offers a unique youth development opportunity to young people from across New Zealand to experience the political process and learn about how government works,” says Mr Doocey.

“The two-day event will take place at Parliament on Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 July, with the full programme for participants running from late April to August.

“Up to 123 young people will be selected to be Youth members of Parliament (Youth MPs) and will have the opportunity to advocate for their communities and debate the issues they are passionate about.

“Up to 20 young people will also be selected as Youth Press Gallery members, to report on the activities of Youth MPs and learn about the important role the Press Gallery plays.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for youth in New Zealand. Youth MPs will go out and talk to young people in their schools and communities and bring their perspectives directly to Parliament. Youth Press Gallery members will help build interest among other young people around what happens throughout Youth Parliament.”

Applications for all Youth Parliament participants will open on Monday 03 February 2025 and close at 12 noon on Friday 28 February 2025. Young people aged 16 to 18 years on the application closing date are eligible to become a Youth MP, while Youth Press Gallery members can be aged between 16 and 24 years.

Notes:

The Youth Parliament programme is organised by the Ministry of Youth Development (MYD) with support from the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

More information can be found on the MYD website here.

