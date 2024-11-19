Power Of The People On Full Display As Hīkoi Approaches Parliament

Today, Hīkoi mō te Tiriti arrived in Wellington, with thousands gathering to march in unity against the divisive Treaty Principles Bill.

“Tens of thousands have marched from Te Rerenga Wairua to Pōneke, with a force that has shaken the ground and filled the atmosphere with the strength of our people,” says Green Party MP for Wellington Central, Tamatha Paul.

“The energy, the power—it’s palpable here on the ground.

“We have seen, time and again, where the current Government has led us—and it’s clear they are trying to take us down a path of division, not unity. One leader claims he wants to bring people together but supports policies that drive us further apart. Another leader throws around terms like 'equality,' yet seems to misunderstand its very essence. And the third? Where is he on all of this?

“Politicians come and go. Governments come and go. Te Tiriti o Waitangi endures.

“Today, we’re here to show those in power exactly where the true mana of this land lies - with the people.

“Today, we have shown that when we stand together, we are a force that cannot be ignored. We carry the voices, the hopes, and the future of Aotearoa. The power of the people is alive and unstoppable, and we are here to make that loud and clear. Toitū Te Tiriti!” says Tamatha Paul.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

