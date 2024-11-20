A Historic Win For Samoan Communities

Labour warmly welcomes the Restoring Samoan Citizenship Bill as it passes its third reading, before becoming law.

Those born in Samoa on or after 13 May 1924 and before 1 January 1949, and whose citizenship was revoked by the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill, will be able to apply to have their New Zealand citizenship restored.

“This is a significant day for our Samoan communities who can be proud that their strong advocacy has resulted in a historic win,” Labour’s Pacific peoples spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni said.

“In honouring the spirit of the Government’s formal apology for the dawn raids and doing right by our Samoan communities, Labour has staunchly supported this Bill all the way through.

“Fa'afetai tele lava Teanau Tuiono for bringing this Bill to the table and to our Samoan and wider Pacific communities for advocating strongly over the course of this year.

“We know how much this means for our people and their aiga. Our Labour Pacific Caucus takes seriously the aspirations of our communities and will always work with others to make sure our people’s best interests are served.

“However today, as my fellow Samoan colleague and friend Barbara Edmonds has said, it’s ‘685 to the world!’” Carmel Sepuloni said.

