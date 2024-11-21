Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Economists Sound Alarm On Government's Slash-and-Burn Approach

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 8:56 am
Press Release: Green Party

A group of prominent economists has released an open letter to the Government, raising grave concerns about the far-reaching consequences of its fiscal policy.

“The advice and evidence is clear: this Government’s slash-and-burn economic approach has hurt and will continue to hurt Aotearoa,” says the Green Party’s Public Services spokesperson, Francisco Hernandez.

“Our public service needs to be supported so it can support our communities. Undermining our public servants at every opportunity will only lead to an erosion of the services we all rely on.

“Cuts to vital infrastructure spending, such as the irresponsible scaling back of Dunedin Hospital, have long-term effects that go well beyond short-term savings.

“The economists emphasise that the Government’s reckless cuts don’t just damage our public service, they undermine our ability to meet the climate and inequality challenges we face.

"The costs of policies such as cutting essential infrastructure builds and kneecapping of the public service are no longer theoretical. They are first borne by workers and their whanau who are losing their jobs and dignity, and following that, will be felt across every corner of New Zealand.

“The signatories have urged the Government to request comprehensive advice from officials on how to plan the next budget responsibly. I would urge the Government to actually follow the expert advice for once.

"This Government can and must change course. Cutting critical public services while funnelling billions of dollars of tax cuts to landlords and hundreds of millions to tobacco companies is no way to run a country. If they don’t change course, we will all pay the price through a diminished ability to build a resilient economy that strengthens people and planet,” says Francisco Hernandez.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 