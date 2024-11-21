Economists Sound Alarm On Government's Slash-and-Burn Approach

A group of prominent economists has released an open letter to the Government, raising grave concerns about the far-reaching consequences of its fiscal policy.

“The advice and evidence is clear: this Government’s slash-and-burn economic approach has hurt and will continue to hurt Aotearoa,” says the Green Party’s Public Services spokesperson, Francisco Hernandez.

“Our public service needs to be supported so it can support our communities. Undermining our public servants at every opportunity will only lead to an erosion of the services we all rely on. “Cuts to vital infrastructure spending, such as the irresponsible scaling back of Dunedin Hospital, have long-term effects that go well beyond short-term savings.

“The economists emphasise that the Government’s reckless cuts don’t just damage our public service, they undermine our ability to meet the climate and inequality challenges we face.

"The costs of policies such as cutting essential infrastructure builds and kneecapping of the public service are no longer theoretical. They are first borne by workers and their whanau who are losing their jobs and dignity, and following that, will be felt across every corner of New Zealand.

“The signatories have urged the Government to request comprehensive advice from officials on how to plan the next budget responsibly. I would urge the Government to actually follow the expert advice for once.

"This Government can and must change course. Cutting critical public services while funnelling billions of dollars of tax cuts to landlords and hundreds of millions to tobacco companies is no way to run a country. If they don’t change course, we will all pay the price through a diminished ability to build a resilient economy that strengthens people and planet,” says Francisco Hernandez.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

