Puberty Blockers: ACT Welcomes Safety Being Put First

ACT is welcoming new Ministry of Health rules restricting the use of puberty blockers for gender identity issues.

"Adolescence can be challenging and confusing, but using medication to deal with gender identity issues can have permanent effects that do real long-term harm. We should support young people to love themselves, not change themselves with experimental medication," says ACT MP Karen Chhour.

"There was a day when we accepted that electric shock therapy was helpful for wellbeing of our young people. Look how that turned out.

"Internationally, there is increasing concern that there is not good evidence for the safety of puberty blockers for young people grappling with their gender identity. It's great to see New Zealand now coming into line with countries around the world.

"New Zealand is moving toward a more precautionary approach that puts the safety of young people first, and Kiwis concerned about the role of puberty blockers in our health system have the chance to be heard in consultation that will inform future regulations."

