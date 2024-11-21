Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Puberty Blockers: ACT Welcomes Safety Being Put First

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 11:59 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT is welcoming new Ministry of Health rules restricting the use of puberty blockers for gender identity issues.

"Adolescence can be challenging and confusing, but using medication to deal with gender identity issues can have permanent effects that do real long-term harm. We should support young people to love themselves, not change themselves with experimental medication," says ACT MP Karen Chhour.

"There was a day when we accepted that electric shock therapy was helpful for wellbeing of our young people. Look how that turned out.

"Internationally, there is increasing concern that there is not good evidence for the safety of puberty blockers for young people grappling with their gender identity. It's great to see New Zealand now coming into line with countries around the world.

"New Zealand is moving toward a more precautionary approach that puts the safety of young people first, and Kiwis concerned about the role of puberty blockers in our health system have the chance to be heard in consultation that will inform future regulations."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 