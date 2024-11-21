MSA Pilot Participant Update

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

One of the ten young men selected to participate in the Military-Style Academy Pilot has allegedly reoffended.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour is disappointed but says it would be naïve to think that none of these young men would reoffend.

“I’m saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance.

“We were hopeful this would not occur, but we understand the complexities in the lives of these young people.

“Ultimately, what they do with these opportunities is up to them.

“This Pilot has learnt from the evidence and lessons from other military-style programmes, such as the LSV programme and the MAC programme, as well as overseas examples.

“A key aspect of the programme, which makes it different from its predecessors, is the aim to ensure participants get the support they need after they have completed the residential component of the academy and returned to the community.

“I am confident the residential stage of the Military-Style Academy pilot is having success. Several of the boys left the programme with jobs already lined up. Each one has a mentor who is working with them and there is intensive, tailored support for each young person.

"Any further questions about this issue are best directed to Oranga Tamariki, Police and the Courts”.

The Military-Style Academy Pilot concluded its three-month residential phase on October 16. The nine-month community phase finishes in July 2025.

